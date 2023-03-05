AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers

  • PTI announces to challenge the move in court
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2023 Updated March 5, 2023 09:54pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday barred TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

In its order issued to all state-run and private TV channels, the media regulatory body said that Imran Khan’s live and recorded speeches, statements and talks have been banned under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance. It said that strict action would be taken against TV channels found disobeying the order.

PEMRA said that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, "which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity."

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the move was the government's "nefarious attempt to suppress Imran Khan's voice."

He said that the party will challenge the ban in court, and also urged the media to move the court against this order.

This is not the first time that PEMRA has imposed a ban on Imran’s speeches. In August last year, the media regulator imposed a blanket ban on live coverage of Imran’s speeches after he allegedly threatened Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zeba Chaudhry, and the Islamabad Police IG and DIG, of “consequences” after the judge handed over physical custody of the ex-PM’s aide, Shahbaz Gill, to police for two days.

Subsequently, Imran approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) which then set aside the ban on September 6, 2022.

Two months later, on November 5, PEMRA again banned Imran’s press conferences – this time for levelling accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official for his attempted assassination.

Hours later, the government retracted its own order with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb saying at the time that the incumbent government believed in “democratic principles and constitutional freedoms of expression”.

PEMRA PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Stop human traffickers, Pope Francis says after Italy’s migrant shipwreck

Saudi bourse gains on upbeat earnings, non-oil activity; Egypt falls

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

China increases military spending in face of ‘escalating’ threats

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

Read more stories