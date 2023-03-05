AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

Sohail Sarfraz Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs4,493 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year against the assigned target of Rs4,733 billion for July-Feb (2022-23), reflecting a shortfall of Rs240 billion.

After the imposition of taxes of Rs 170 billion in mini-budget, the new annual tax target of the FBR has been fixed at Rs7.640 trillion. The FBR was required to adjust its monthly target for the remaining period of Feb-June (2022-23), but the Feb target was based on old projection of Rs 7.47 trillion.

If the additional taxes of Rs 170 billion have been added to annual target of Rs 7.47 trillion, the overall shortfall would further increase to Rs 410 billion in the remaining period of 2022-23, sources said.

FBR surpasses Feb revenue collection target

According to provisional figures, FBR collected Rs527.3 billion in February 2023 against the target of Rs527 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 0.3 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs4,493 billion during July-Feb (2022-23) against Rs3,820 billion collected in the same period of 2021-22, showing a growth of 18 percent.

As per the provisional data, direct tax collection showed an increase of 47 percent during the first eight months of the current financial year

The contribution of domestic taxes has increased from 49.4 percent last year to 58.7 percent during the current year.

The collection from customs duty has shown an increase of 2 percent during February 2023 compared to the same month last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR FBR tax collection customs duty collection FBR and taxes

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories