FIA summons PTI leaders over ‘anti-state social media post’

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday summoned PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, Secretary General Omar Ayub, and party spokesperson Raoof Hasan over the “anti-state social media post” by former prime minister Imran Khan’s account, Aaj News reported.

In separate notices to PTI leaders, the FIA has asked them to appear in person FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre Sub-Inspector Muhammad Monib Zafar.

Sheikh Mujeeb’s propaganda video: FIA decides to examine IK’s ‘X’ account

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) decided to hold an inquiry regarding the uploading of an alleged propaganda video attributed to Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s official, X, account.

According to a letter issued by the agency’s CCW, the alleged X handle built a false narrative and spread misinformation against state institutions of Pakistan including the Pakistan Army.

The wing argued that the video was “misleading, intimidating, and amounts to inciting an officer/soldier of armed forces of Pakistan to mutiny.”