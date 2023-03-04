AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) appointed new NAB chairman

  • New NAB chairman's name was finalized after a consensus between the Leader of the House and the opposition leader
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2023 Updated March 4, 2023 10:17pm
The federal government on Saturday appointed Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three years, Aaj News reported.

According to a notification from the prime minister's office, the retired general’s name for the position was finalized after a consensus between the Leader of the House and the opposition leader.

Nazeer Ahmed was commissioned in the 40 Frontier Force Regiment, Pakistan Army in 1983.

He graduated from the Command and Staff College, and the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Prior to his appointment as commander of the Peshawar Corps in December 2016, he served as commander of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in addition to commanding an infantry division in the then Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The appointment came after the previous NAB chairman Aftab Sultan resigned after seven months in office.

The former director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said that he was not ready to file references on the whims of some people or end cases to please them.

