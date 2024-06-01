AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
Pakistan

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

  • Interior Minister emphasises the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in the fight against drugs
BR Web Desk Published 01 Jun, 2024 04:34pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Saturday that Pakistan will welcome the UK’s support in fighting cybercrime, according to Radio Pakistan.

He made the remarks during his meetings with Director General of the National Crime Agency James Babbage and Director General National Security of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Jonathan Allen in London.

It was decided during the meetings that the National Crime Agency would train Pakistani officers regarding cybercrimes and counter-narcotics.

Pakistan, UK sign LoI on legal assistance

The Interior Minister emphasised the need for greater collaboration between the two countries in the fight against drugs.

The Interior Minister also visited the Cabinet Office National Situation Center in London.

Pakistan and the UK have also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) regarding mutual legal assistance.

Pakistan, UK commit to arms control, disarmament & non-proliferation

The accord will help tackle crimes relating to illegal migration and organized immigration. It will also assist in investigating other heinous crimes including drug trafficking.

Implementation will be made possible by a joint steering committee including representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Police Bureau, the British High Commission, and the program team.

