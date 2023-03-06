AVN 64.15 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.57%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.83%)
DGKC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
EPCL 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.11%)
NETSOL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.27%)
OGDC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.43%)
PPL 71.35 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.42%)
PRL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 113.70 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.8%)
UNITY 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.1 (0.78%)
BR30 14,755 Increased By 238 (1.64%)
KSE100 41,687 Increased By 350.1 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,707 Increased By 122.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published March 6, 2023 Updated March 6, 2023 08:46am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: As the government has shifted its focus from imported fuel power projects to indigenous resources, Pakistan Army has decided to shift Cantonments from expensive system energy to cheaper solar power, sources in AEDB told Business Recorder.

In letters to CEO, AEDB, Shah Jahan Mirza, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power Division, Secretary Defence, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Farhan Anwar Ali, Bank Al-Falah, Imtiaz Saithna, Habib Bank Limited and M/s Nisam Energy, Colonel Mansoor Mustafa, for Director General Works & Chief Engineer (Army), has apprised that Pakistan Army intends to play its role in eradicating current energy crisis by generating energy from solar for self-consumption in Army cantonments nationwide.

The projects are already approved by the GoP while having approval, support and guidance of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), National Electric Power Regulatory (Nepra) and State Bank of Pakistan.

Govt buildings in Islamabad, other cities: PM directs solar systems installation in seven weeks

Pak Army, through Competitive bidding had awarded projects to the successful vendors (M/s Nizam Energy, M/s Solis Energy Solutions & M/s Foundation Solar Energy).

According to the letter, currently, Military Engineering Services is executing projects of a cumulative 54-MWp at various cantonments across Pakistan. In some projects work executed exceeds over 70% progress on ground.

However, vendors are facing issues with respect to import of offshore components. Therefore, General Headquarters (GHQ) has requested AEDB and other authorities involved in Prime Minister’s Initiative on “Clean and Green Energy” and working on multiple solar initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister, to align its vendors with the same facility which may be provided to Build-Own- Operate -Transfer (BOOT) providers under the scheme so that it may complete Pak Army’s pending projects which are delayed for the past 6 months.

Military Engineering Services, in collaboration with the contractors, has already put in a lot of effort to make these projects successful. Pakistan Army wants to utilize the support from AEDB to complete these projects and make use of cleaner and cheaper electricity from solar energy.

After explaining the background, Army has requested AEDB to extend help in LCs opening and import process for the mentioned project which are halted for more than 6 months.

The Government of Pakistan intends to establish solar power plants of 10,000-MW at different locations in the country aimed at minimizing generation cost of electricity which is now unaffordable for the industrial, commercial and domestic consumers.

The government has already decided to shift federal government’s buildings from system energy to solar system. Some departments are ready to shift their buildings immediately as they have sufficient funds in current fiscal year whereas some departments are thinking to start solarization of their buildings from next fiscal year.

The country’s power sector Regulator, Nepra, is of the view that neither the power companies have reduced losses, nor improved recovery, which are key reasons of higher electricity tariff.

The Regulator has also proposed to the government to privatise Discos. The government wants to handover at least one Disco to each province which can handle them in a better way.

According to Secretary Power, Rashid Mehmood Langrial, power sector’s losses are higher than the country’s annual defence budget.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra electricity solar power SBP Pakistan Army Power Division AEDB Alternative Energy Development Board cantonments

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:20am
New COAS' first "mega-project". We will read about it in Fact Focus after 5 years.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 06, 2023 08:21am
Overpriced low-quality solar panels will benefit nobody except Army Chief and Chinese vendors. And perhaps India too.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories