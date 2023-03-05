Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that it would become increasingly difficult for him to keep his ministry if the government did not fulfil promises made with flood affectees, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Chief Minister's House in Karachi, Bilawal said the government had been delaying the relief funds promised for flood affectees of the province Sindh.

"During his visits to the flood-hit areas of Sindh, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had made several commitments with regards to the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees. None of these promises has been fulfilled," Bilawal said.

Bilawal said he would speak to PM Shehbaz in this regard, adding that if the PM kept ignoring flood victims' problems, it would be difficult for him to remain in his position.

The foreign minister also raised questions on the ongoing digital census, saying the "faulty" census wasn't acceptable to the government of Sindh.

"If the government wants to continue with this census, it will not receive any assistance from the provincial government," he warned.

