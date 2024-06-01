AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

  • Faisal Karim Kundi says Imran Khan's party should play its role in the Parliament
BR Web Desk Published June 1, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 06:19pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said Saturday that they were prepared to hold a dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) if the party apologises for past mistakes, Aaj News reported.

"If PTI issues an apology for previous mistakes, we are prepared to discuss," the governor said at a press conference in Lahore.

He warned, however, that he was not in a position to speak if the party wanted to use the establishment's support to regain power.

Sheikh Mujeeb’s propaganda video: FIA decides to examine IK’s ‘X’ account

"The party should play its role in the Parliament," he said adding that nothing will be gained by making noise.

The governor of KP province declared that he wanted to prevent any disputes from arising between the provincial government and the Governor's House. "The Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be part of any conspiracy."

"I will act as a bridge between the Centre and the province," he declared.

Speaking about the troubles that KP is facing and the grievances that the province administration has made against Islamabad, governor Kundi stated that he has requested Chief Minister Gandapur to take the issues to the federal government so that a solution may be found.

Formation commanders say politically motivated 'digital terrorism' meant to sow discord among national institutions

Talking about the May 9 riots, he said that everyone who was implicated in the violent incident should face punishment. "The person responsible for the May 9 disaster should be prosecuted first," he said.

Earlier, the Federal Instigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) decided to hold an inquiry regarding the uploading of an alleged propaganda video attributed to Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman from PTI founding chairman Imran Khan’s official, X, account.

Gandapur says met army chief during SIFC meeting to convey KP's concerns

In a related development, The 83rd Formation Commanders Conference underscored on Thursday that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against State institutions, was "clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda".

The forum also noted that planners, perpetrators, abettors, and facilitators of May 9 need to be brought to justice for the collective good of the country.

Pakistan Economy ISPR FIA Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Imran Khan KP CM KP Government PM Shahbaz Sharif May 9 violence SIFC

Comments

200 characters

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

Govt committed to bringing new level of prosperity to country: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Italy warns against ‘rash’ moves over arms to Ukraine

Budget FY2024-25: Rs681bn earmarked for power tariff-related subsidies?

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

NEPRA evaluating KE’s write-off claims

Read more stories