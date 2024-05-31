Sheikh Mujeeb’s propaganda video: FIA decides to examine IK’s ‘X’ account

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Instigation Agency (FIA)’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has decided to hold an inquiry regarding the uploading of alleged propaganda video attributed to Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s official, X, account.

According to a letter issued by agency CCW during internet browsing, it is observed that a Twitter account having the username “@Imran KhanPTI is found sharing anti-state activities and promoting anti-State narratives on social media/Twitter, in which the alleged profile is being used by Imran Khan.

It says that the alleged Twitter handle built a false narrative and spread misinformation against state institutions of Pakistan including the Pakistan Army, through his Twitter account, with 20.6mfollowers, having handle as “@imranKhanPTI”, profile name as”Imran Khan and URL aswww. twitter.com/ImranKhan PTI.

