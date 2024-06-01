AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,957 Increased By 122.2 (1.56%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By 369.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

Reuters Published 01 Jun, 2024 06:49pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday there could be no permanent ceasefire in Gaza until Hamas was destroyed, casting doubt on a key part of a truce proposal that U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel itself had made.

Biden said on Friday that Israel had proposed a deal involving an initial six-week truce with a partial Israeli military withdrawal and the release of some hostages while the two sides negotiated “a permanent end to hostilities”.

However, Netanyahu’s statement on Saturday said any notion that Israel would agree a permanent ceasefire before “the destruction of Hamas’ and governing capabilities” was “a non-starter”.

Peace talks have sputtered for months, with Israel demanding the release of all hostages and the destruction of Hamas, while Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the release of many Palestinian prisoners.

Israel pounds Gaza after Biden outlines ceasefire plan

Hamas said on Friday it was ready to engage “positively and in a constructive manner” but one of the group’s senior officials Mahmoud Mardawi said in a Qatari television interview that it had not yet received the details of the proposal. “No agreement can be reached before the demand for the withdrawal of the occupation army and a ceasefire is met,” he said. Hamas remains committed to Israel’s destruction.

The war began on Oct. 7 when fighters from the Palestinian group rampaged into southern Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 250 as hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has left the territory in ruins, led to widespread starvation, and killed more than 36,000 people according to Palestinian health authorities, who say most of the dead are civilians.

Last month Netanyahu defied calls from world leaders by sending Israeli troops into Rafah, the last place in tiny, crowded Gaza that they had not yet entered in force, displacing more than a million Palestinians who had been sheltering there.

Israel said Rafah, on the frontier with Egypt, was the last main stronghold for Hamas in Gaza and its campaign to destroy the group could not succeed until it had entered the city.

Israel offers new ‘roadmap’ to end Gaza war, says Biden

On Wednesday Netanyahu’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said he expected the war in Gaza to continue for the rest of 2024 at least.

Opposition

In the United States, Israel’s main ally, the extent of civilian suffering in Gaza has put pressure on Biden to stop the war. The president is hoping to win a second presidential term in the November election.

“It’s time for this war to end and for the day after to begin,” Biden said on Friday, calling on Israel’s leadership to resist pressure from those in the country who wanted the war to go on “indefinitely”.

Israel denounced over Gaza health emergency at WHO meeting

Inside Israel, anger at the Oct. 7 attack has generated widespread support for the war in Gaza although there is also pressure on the governing coalition to bring back the remaining hostages.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid urged Netanyahu to agree a hostages and ceasefire deal, saying his party would support it even if right-wing factions in the governing coalition rebelled, meaning a deal would likely pass in parliament.

“The government of Israel cannot ignore President Biden’s consequential speech. There is a deal on the table and it should be made,” Lapid said in a social media post on Saturday.

Finding language to describe an end to hostilities has proven a major sticking point throughout. Mediators have previously pushed for the two sides to agree to a sustained period of calm as a compromise.

Israel says a permanent ceasefire is not possible against a group that wants to destroy it and that launched the Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas says it will not agree any deal that allows Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to continue.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Gaza Strip Hamas group Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Gaza conflict

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says no Gaza ceasefire until Hamas destroyed

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

Govt committed to bringing new level of prosperity to country: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will welcome UK’s assistance in tackling cybercrime: Mohsin Naqvi

Govt slashes PSDP by Rs204bn

Italy warns against ‘rash’ moves over arms to Ukraine

Budget FY2024-25: Rs681bn earmarked for power tariff-related subsidies?

APCC approves Rs1221bn federal PSDP

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

NEPRA evaluating KE’s write-off claims

Read more stories