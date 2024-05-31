AIRLINK 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.09%)
BOP 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.07%)
DGKC 89.34 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.37%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
FFBL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.27%)
FFL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
HBL 113.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.12%)
HUBC 140.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.6%)
HUMNL 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.26%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.2%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
PPL 120.30 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.55%)
PRL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.31%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.31%)
SNGP 66.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
SSGC 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.47%)
UNITY 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 7,927 Increased By 91.8 (1.17%)
BR30 25,641 Increased By 310.9 (1.23%)
KSE100 75,610 Increased By 731.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 24,239 Increased By 251.5 (1.05%)
May 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 12:39pm

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present fiscal year 2024-2025 federal budget on June 10, two government sources said on Friday.

The budget was originally due to be presented on June 7, which has now been delayed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing that is happening from June 4 to June 8, said the two sources, including a top finance ministry official.

Federal Budget on June 7th

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to disclose the information.

The information ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Business Recorder reported that the federal government will present the budget for the coming fiscal year in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday).

“The upcoming budget session will start on June 6 (Thursday) and the federal government will present Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday),” the report stated.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb would present the Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly. After the budget 2024-25, the Speaker National Assembly was to adjourn the House for two days.

Pakistan Pakistan Economy Shehbaz Sharif Budget FY25 Budget FY 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM Shehbaz to visit China on June 4: FO

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

At least 15 dead in eastern India over 24 hours as temperatures soar

Oil falls as Fed policymakers look to maintain rate cuts, gasoline stocks rise

Revenue-based power load-shedding to continue: govt

Final test-run report on CTBCM: Stakeholders seek adjustments in their power tariffs

Warehouses, logistics: industry status announced

PSDP 2024-25: Ministry sends Rs215.998bn provisional IBC for PD

Read more stories