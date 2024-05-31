Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present fiscal year 2024-2025 federal budget on June 10, two government sources said on Friday.

The budget was originally due to be presented on June 7, which has now been delayed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing that is happening from June 4 to June 8, said the two sources, including a top finance ministry official.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to disclose the information.

The information ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier Business Recorder reported that the federal government will present the budget for the coming fiscal year in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday).

“The upcoming budget session will start on June 6 (Thursday) and the federal government will present Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly on June 7 (Friday),” the report stated.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb would present the Budget-2024-25 in the National Assembly. After the budget 2024-25, the Speaker National Assembly was to adjourn the House for two days.