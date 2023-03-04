AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Imran says 'ready to talk to everyone' for Pakistan's betterment

  Former prime minister says ready to forgive those who tried to assassinate him
March 4, 2023
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday that he was "ready to talk to everyone" for Pakistan's betterment, Aaj News reported.

Addressing supporters via a video link from Lahore, Imran said he was ready to forgive those who tried to assassinate him.

"Even if something happens to me now I know that my party will take the country towards real independence," he remarked.

The remarkers come a day after Imran said that he was ready to hold talks with the army chief for the betterment of the country.

While talking to media persons on Friday, the former prime minister said if no one was willing to talk then what could I do? “It seems that the army chief was considering me as his enemy,” he added.

He continued that he has no quarrel with the establishment; “however, if someone thinks I would kneel down before them, this would not happen.

Our establishment does not have an understanding of politics,” he added.

Khan suggested holding general elections across the country simultaneously for saving resources. He was confident of winning the upcoming elections despite the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having the support of the ‘umpires’, adding that the overseas Pakistanis were with his party.

In his address today, Imran said that he will hold a public rally next week. He went on to say that "those who won't get tickets will get accommodated in Local body elections."

PTI chief said that Pakistan needs to introduce revolutionary changes in governance to stabilize its economy.

"Investor looks for certainty and that can come through elections with a stable government," Imran remarked.

Criticizing the current government, he said I know these people for 30 years, adding they cannot stabilize Pakistan's economy.

Talking about the PTI's Jail Bhero Tehreek, Imran said the party's workers were treated like prisoners.

"I Want to pay tribute to the leadership of PTI who gave arrests in jail Bhero Tehreek," he said.

Imran claimed that no enemy can do what this govt has done to Pakistan.

He said that the current government has become more scared due to recent by-poll results.

