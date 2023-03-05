Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest is not a difficult task, adding that the capital police was in Lahore with the court order, not the government’s order, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters in Faisalabad, he said the former premier will be detained once the government decided to make a move on the issue.

When asked about his response to PTI workers’ insistence on not allowing the police to arrest Imran, the interior minister said the capital police officials are only in Lahore to implement the court’s order.

He reiterated that if Imran’s arrest was imminent, PTI workers would not have become an issue.

“The court will be informed about the situation. After that we will see what the court decides,” he remarked.

Earlier on Sunday, an Islamabad police team arrived at PTI chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him after non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for him in the Toshakhana Reference.

In a series of tweets, the police said that the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

“Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders,” the capital police warned.

Talking about the Supreme Court’s decision on holding an election in Punjab, Rana Sanaullah said that the “election should be held to bring stability, not to start a new crisis.”

Replying to a question regarding the potential postponement of the election, he said: “For the election’s postponement, an amendment in the constitution is not required.

“If the institutions, the ECP, and other responsible people believe holding elections is necessary they will do it, and if they think after 1st May another issue can start, then it’s possible they may postpone it,” he reasoned.

“It is their decision to make,” he said, stressing that it’s not the job of political parties to conduct elections.

However, he clarified that the PML-N was ready for elections that take place in a fair and transparent manner.