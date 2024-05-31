AIRLINK 76.20 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.42%)
Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in GO Pakistan

  • Acquisition represents energy giant first downstream retail investment in Pakistan, says company
BR Web Desk Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 01:51pm
Photo courtesy: Aramco website
Photo courtesy: Aramco website

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals company, has completed the acquisition of 40% stake in Gas & Oil (GO) Pakistan, the Saudi oil giant said in a statement on Friday.

GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies in Pakistan. On its website, GO says it has a network of over 1,100 retail outlets in Pakistan providing petrol, diesel and lubricants.

As per the statement, the acquisition, first announced in December 2023, represents Saudi Aramco’s giant first downstream retail investment in Pakistan and signals the company’s growing retail presence in high-value markets.

“Our global retail expansion is gaining pace and this acquisition is an important next step on our journey,” said Yasser Mufti, Aramco Executive Vice President of Products & Customers.

“Through our strategic partnership with GO, we look forward to supplying Aramco’s high-quality products and services to valued customers in Pakistan.

“We are also delighted to welcome another high-caliber addition to Aramco’s growing network of global partners, and look forward to combining our resources and expertise to unlock new opportunities and further grow the Aramco brand overseas,” Mufti said.

Last month, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) approved a 40% equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco.

In March, Aramco acquired a 100% equity stake in Esmax Distribución SpA, a leading diversified downstream fuels and lubricants retailer in Chile,“ read the statement.

Last year in December, Aramco signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in GO Pakistan.

Back then, economic experts hailed the development as a positive for the cash-strapped South Asian country.

Attracting FDI inflows has been a key challenge for the country, which fetched $1.46 billion in July-April of FY24 as against $1.35 billion in corresponding period of last fiscal year (FY23), showing an increase of $11 million.

