Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

DOHA: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday discussed a wide array of mutually beneficial issues and exchanged views to further strengthen the excellent cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields including in the economic and investment sectors.

During a meeting, the prime minister appreciated Qatar’s consistent support to the development projects in Pakistan and highlighted the vast opportunities of cooperation between the two countries.

The Amir of Qatar lauded the contributions of Pakistani manpower in his country’s development and especially referred to the excellent performance of Pakistani security authorities during the FIFA Football World Cup 2022 successfully hosted by Qatar, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed further cementing of bilateral cooperation, investment, trade and sending of further Pakistani skilled workers to Qatar.

The Qatari Amir welcomed the prime minister and reiterated his keen interest in strengthening the economic cooperation between Qatar and Pakistan. He also reiterated his resolve to continue Qatar’s complete cooperation and support in the development and progress agenda of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Amir of Qatar accepted an invitation from the prime minister to visit Pakistan. Earlier, the prime minister arrived in Qatar on a two-day official visit where he would participate in the 5th United Nations conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs). The conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity.