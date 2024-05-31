AIRLINK 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 46.65 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (4.29%)
DGKC 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.27%)
FCCL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.53%)
FFBL 33.36 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.4%)
FFL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
HBL 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.68%)
HUMNL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 133.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.84%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
PPL 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.31%)
PRL 26.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
SEARL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.44%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
TPLP 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.85%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
BR100 7,958 Increased By 122.7 (1.57%)
BR30 25,727 Increased By 396.8 (1.57%)
KSE100 75,878 Increased By 1000.4 (1.34%)
KSE30 24,343 Increased By 355.2 (1.48%)
Jun 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs4.74, HSD’s by Rs3.86 per litre

  • New prices come into effect from June 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published May 31, 2024 Updated June 1, 2024 12:46am

The federal government Friday reduced the petrol price by Rs4.74, taking the new rate to Rs268.36 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been slashed by Rs3.86 per litre to Rs270.22.

The new prices will take effect from June 1, 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the finance ministry earlier in the day to reduce petrol prices by Rs15.4 per litre for the next fortnight, an official government post said on X, formerly Twitter.

The premier ordered the ministry to slash high-speed diesel (HSD) price by Rs7.9 per litre.

In the last review, the government decreased the petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre, and HSD by Rs7.88 per litre.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the federal government might announce a decrease in petrol prices by Rs4.50 per litre for the first half of June. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was expected to fall by around Rs4 per litre.

petrol fuel petrol prices PETROLEUM DIVISION petroleum sector Petroleum prices fuel prices petroleum products petroleum levy Pakistan petrol prices

Comments

200 characters

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs4.74, HSD’s by Rs3.86 per litre

Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 40% stake in GO Pakistan

Pakistan’s FY25 budget to be presented on June 10, sources say

Israel offers new 'roadmap' to end Gaza war, says Biden

Azerbaijan FM acknowledges Pakistan’s ‘pivotal role’ in regional stability: ISPR

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Reversal in stance: SBP might opt for rate cut in upcoming MPC meeting, brokerage house says

Bullish momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Trump supporters call for riots and violent retribution after conviction verdict

Pakistan battles forest fires amidst heat wave

Read more stories