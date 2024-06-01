SC says decision not to live-stream NAB amendments case due to concerns of political misuse

The Supreme Court on Saturday said its decision to not live-stream the proceedings in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case was due to concerns about the platform being politically misused.

“There are also instances of cases which were initially live streamed but in the interest of justice it was discontinued,” the SC order said.

NAB laws case: SC rejects plea to broadcast live proceedings

The order further noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advocate general did not cite any law in support of its application.

The SC rejected on Thursday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s request for a live broadcast of the hearing of the NAB amendment case.

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi heard intra-court appeal (ICA) of the federation and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The plea was filed against the apex court’s 2023 verdict that annulled some of the NAB amendments and restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

IK seeks permission to argue NAB amendments case in person

During the last hearing, Imran Khan complained that he was unable to access any necessary material as he was in solitary confinement.

The CJP assured Khan that all the relevant material would be provided to him.

In 2022, the former PM had announced to challenge the amendments to the National Accountability Bill in the SC, maintaining that the proposed changes will undermine the anti-graft body’s ability to prosecute “corrupt politicians.”

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former PTI chairman called for throwing the incumbent rulers behind bars for “shamelessly” passing the amendments in the NAB laws.

“They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws the way this government did,” Imran said then.