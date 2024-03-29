Brecorder Logo
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Mar, 2024 09:09am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IHC judges’ letter: CJP Isa says interference by executive in judicial affairs ‘won’t be tolerated’

Read here for details.

  • Q2FY24: Pakistan sees GDP growth of 1%, below expectation

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves gain $4mn, now stand at $8.022bn

Read here for details.

  • FTSE Russell retains Pakistan on ‘watch list for potential demotion to Frontier market status’

Read here for details.

  • Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Read here for details.

  • Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

Read here for details.

  • Bisham terror attack ‘orchestrated by enemies of Pak-China friendship’: FO

Read here for details.

  • Maple Leaf acquires further shareholding in Agritech Limited

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

