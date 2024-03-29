BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 28, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- IHC judges’ letter: CJP Isa says interference by executive in judicial affairs ‘won’t be tolerated’
- Q2FY24: Pakistan sees GDP growth of 1%, below expectation
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves gain $4mn, now stand at $8.022bn
- FTSE Russell retains Pakistan on ‘watch list for potential demotion to Frontier market status’
- Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March
- Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts
- Bisham terror attack ‘orchestrated by enemies of Pak-China friendship’: FO
- Maple Leaf acquires further shareholding in Agritech Limited
