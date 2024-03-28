Bisham terror attack ‘orchestrated by enemies of Pak-China friendship’: FO

Pakistan has said Tuesday’s suicide attack in Bisham in which five Chinese nationals were killed was “orchestrated by the enemies of Pak-China friendship”.

In her weekly press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such attempts will not succeed and “we will continue to work together to develop the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor and promote cooperation.”

She further said that Pakistan was fully committed to bringing terrorists as well as their facilitators and abettors to justice.

PM, army chief decide to tackle terrorism head-on

“Such despicable attacks further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve in combatting terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations,” she said.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan will continue to work with its Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing six people, police said, the third major attack on Chinese interests in the South Asian country in a week.

The first two attacks hit a naval base and a strategic port in the southwest province of Balochistan where China is investing billions in infrastructure projects.

In a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Beijing condemned the terrorist attack and demanded a thorough investigation from Pakistan.

On Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari visited the Chinese Embassy and offered condolences, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.