Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

The Supreme Court allowed on Thursday military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts in cases pertaining to civilians held for the May 9 riots.

A six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and including Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Azhar Hasan Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan heard a set of intra-court appeals (ICAs) against its ruling nullifying the military trials of civilians involved in the May 9 riots.

The bench had declared that any action or proceedings under the Army Act in respect of the aforesaid persons or any other persons so similarly placed (including but not limited Constitution Petition Nos.24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 and 30 & 35 of 2023 to trial by Court Martial) “are and would be of no legal effect”.

Military trials of civilians declared ‘null and void’

During the hearing today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan urged the bench to allow military courts to announce the reserved verdicts.

The SC allowed military courts to pronounce verdicts only in those cases in which the nominated persons could be released before Eid.

The bench also directed the government to release 15 to 20 detained persons, with instructions to expedite their release three to four days before Eid.

On May 9, following arrest of the PTI chief from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), PTI supporters thronged the streets in protest.

The protesters damaged several military and state installations, including the Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House) in Lahore and the gates of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.