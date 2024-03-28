IHC judges’ letter: CJP Isa says interference by executive in judicial affairs ‘won’t be tolerated’

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday said “interference by the executive in the affairs and judicial workings of judges will not be tolerated”.

The development comes after the CJP held the top court’s full court meeting and also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the letter of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges regarding alleged interference of intelligence agencies.

During the meeting with the prime minister, according to the press release issued by the Supreme Court, the CJP clearly stated that the executive’s interference would not be tolerated and under no circumstances could independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised.

“During the meeting a proposal was made to constitute an inquiry commission under the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 which should be headed by a retired judge of impeccable integrity to inquire into the matter.

“The prime minister undertook that a meeting of the federal cabinet will be called to seek their approval for the constitution of the said commission. The prime minister fully endorsed the views expressed by the CJP and senior puisne judge and further assured them that he will be taking other appropriate measures to ensure an independent judiciary, including issuance of directions to the relevant departments, and initiating legislation in accordance with paragraph 53 of Suo Moto No. 7/2017 (the Faizabad Dharna judgment),” the SC press release read.

It also mentioned that the CJP received the letter dated March, 25 2024 from the six IHC judges on March, 26 2024, and he called a meeting with the chief justice and all the judges of the IHC after Iftar at 8 pm at the chief justice’s residence on the same day.

“The concerns of all the judges were heard individually in a meeting that lasted for over 2 and a half hours,” it added.

It stated that the CJP then met with the attorney-general and the law minister the next day (March 27), and thereafter the CJP along with the senior puisne judge met with the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the senior most member of the Pakistan Bar Council present in Islamabad.

A full court meeting of all the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was called under the chairmanship of the CJP at 4 pm the same day. The full court deliberated over the issues raised in the letter sent by the six judges, the statement said.

“A consensus was developed amongst the majority of the members of the full court that in view of the gravity of the situation, the CJP may hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the issues raised in the said letter and the meeting was adjourned.”

Earlier today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar held a press conference where he said that the government would place the letter from the six IHC judges alleging interference from intelligence agencies before the federal cabinet for the formation of an inquiry commission.