AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE Russell retains Pakistan on ‘watch list for potential demotion to Frontier market status’

BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 05:28pm

Global index provider FTSE Russell has kept Pakistan on the watch list for potential demotion from Secondary Emerging to Frontier market status.

“Over the last few years, Pakistan has experienced a steady decrease in its index weight within FTSE Russell global benchmarks,” the index provider said in its March 2024 country classification review for equities and fixed income.

“This has resulted in the market failing to meet the minimum investable market capitalisation exit level threshold required to retain a Secondary Emerging market status.”

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

FTSE said if Pakistan failed the minimum investable market capitalisation and securities count exit level thresholds, based on data as of the close on Friday, June 28, 2024, then subject to final ratification by the FTSE Russell Index Governance Board, Pakistan would be demoted from Secondary Emerging to Frontier market status.

“This action will be taken in conjunction with the September 2024 index reviews that are effective from the open on Monday 23 September 2024. FTSE Russell will provide an update on the Watch List status of Pakistan at the beginning of July 2024,” it added.

PSX’s market cap can hit $330bn if minority shareholders are ‘protected’: AKD

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of index and benchmark solutions, spanning diverse asset classes and investment objectives.

The index provider has opted not to downgrade Pakistan’s status in the March’s review. However, the threat still looms of losing the emerging-market status.

In case Pakistan fails the minimum investable market capitalisation and securities, it will be downgraded to the Frontier market status.

FTSE 100 rises on Standard Chartered boost

Frontier markets are defined as a list of countries whose economies are comparatively less advanced, and they belong to the developing world. On the other hand, emerging markets include countries that are in the process of becoming a developed economy.

FTSE FTSE Russell Frontier market status secondary emerging market

Comments

200 characters

FTSE Russell retains Pakistan on ‘watch list for potential demotion to Frontier market status’

Bisham terror attack 'orchestrated by enemies of Pak-China friendship': FO

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt to form inquiry commission on IHC judges’ letter: law minister

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves gain $4mn, now stand at $8.022bn

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

PTI announces rally in support of judges in KP

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

Read more stories