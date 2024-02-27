AIRLINK 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
DFML 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.79%)
DGKC 68.78 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.67%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
FFBL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
HBL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.3%)
HUBC 112.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
MLCF 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.76%)
OGDC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.68%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.31%)
PIAA 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
PPL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.29%)
PRL 27.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.32%)
PTC 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
SEARL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.57%)
SNGP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
SSGC 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.18%)
TRG 76.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.23%)
UNITY 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 6,498 Decreased By -1.2 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,192 Decreased By -74.3 (-0.33%)
KSE100 63,446 Increased By 140 (0.22%)
KSE30 21,354 Increased By 57.3 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2024 09:01am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Read here for details.

  • Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

Read here for details.

  • PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Read here for details.

  • UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Read here for details.

  • Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

Read here for details.

  • PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Read here for details.

  • Nepra proposes ‘key’ structural changes in Discos

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Rs7 per unit increase in January FCA for Discos notified

Gwadar transmission line: Iranian firm interested in execution of phase I contract accord

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

New scheme for traders and retailers’ registration: Govt estimates about Rs500bn collection

Oil prices cling to gains amid concerns about Red Sea attacks on shipping

Pakistan planning to implement carbon pricing mechanism: ADB

Solar projects’ setup in southern Punjab: PPIB ready to facilitate Saudi company

Budget of LCIA: GOP’s foreign counsel seeks increase in fee of £350,000

Read more stories