BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 26, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister
Read here for details.
- Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option
Read here for details.
- PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24
Read here for details.
- UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary
Read here for details.
- Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Read here for details.
- Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO
Read here for details.
- PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Read here for details.
- Nepra proposes ‘key’ structural changes in Discos
Read here for details.
Comments