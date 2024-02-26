AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TPL (TPL Corp Limited) 5.65 Increased By ▲ 1.8%

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2024 02:59pm

A UAE-based conglomerate has expressed interest in acquiring a large equity stake in Trakker Middle East (TME), a subsidiary of TPL Trakker’s (TPLT) in the Middle East.

In this regard, the Board of Directors of TPLT has allowed the management to commence talks with the conglomerate.

The development was shared by TPL Trakker Limited, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to announce that the BoD has authorized management to initiate discussions with a UAE-based conglomerate who has expressed interest in taking a large equity stake in TME, an associated company of TPL Trakker Limited,” read the notice.

As per the notice, TME provides fleet management and location-based services across the GCC region.

TPL Trakker to Power Lahore based Ride Hailing Services

“As a leader in technology and innovation, TME offers a wide array of hardware, software, and solutions, ranging from fundamental telematics to state-of-the-art IoT technology,” read the notice.

The notice read that over the next 12 to 24 months, TME intends to extend its presence into three to four additional countries with Saudi Arabia among the targeted expansions.

“The proposed transaction shall be contingent upon approval from the relevant regulatory authorities and the satisfactory completion of due diligence,” read the notice.

Last year, TPLT CEO Harris Jamali, told Business Recorder, that its Middle East subsidiary has shown significant growth of 40% despite having a comparatively low workforce of around 35 people.

“TPLT’s Middle East subsidiary has been earning good foreign currency revenue,” Jamali said. “It works closely with Dubai police.

“The Middle East business showed 40% growth in the first half (of fiscal year 2023),” said Jamali, who joined TPLT in November 2022 as CEO. “And revenues are increasing.”

TPL Vehicle Tracking (Private) Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on December 27, 2016. Its name was changed to TPL Trakker (Private) Limited next year. The Company is a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited and TPL Holdings (Private) Limited is the ultimate parent company.

The principal activities of the company include installation and sale of tracking devices, vehicle tracking and fleet management services.

uae tpl trakker TPL Corp Limited PSX notice PSX stocks share acquisition Trakker Middle East TPL Vehicle Tracking

Comments

200 characters

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Read more stories