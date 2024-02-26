AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets EPQL (Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited) 31.94 Increased By ▲ 7.18%

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2024 03:01pm

A consortium comprising of textile companies has expressed its “firm intention” to acquire a majority stake i.e. 68.89% of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited.

As per a notice shared by EPQL to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the consortium is made up of Liberty Mills Limited, Soorty Enterprises and Affinity Capital through Master Group of Industries.

“It is hereby informed that Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited has received firm intention from Liberty Mills Limited, Zain Ashraf Mukaty, Temoor Ashraf Mukaty, Ahmed Ashraf Mukaty, Soorty Enterprise (Private) Limited, Affinity Capital (Private) Limited, Najeeb Malik, Nadeem Malik and Shahzad Malik, through the Manager to the Offer, Arif Habib Limited, to acquire control or 223,050,000 voting shares (68.89%) of EPQL, beyond the thresholds prescribed under Section 111 of the Act,” read the statement.

This will be in addition to 15.56% i.e. 50.375 million shares to be purchased under Public Offer.

Thermal asset portfolio: Engro eyes equity partnership with Liberty Power Tech

EPQL is an independent power plant (IPP) that operates a 217 MW permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki.

The plant is a combined cycle plant, with 1+1+1 configuration including one gas turbine, one heat recovery system generator (HRSG), and one steam turbine.

“Engro Corporation through Engro Energy Limited holds a 68.9% stake in EPQL,” said JS Global in a note.

“EPQL has a book value of Rs15 billion (Rs 46/share) as of September 2023. The transaction size of 223 million shares at current prices will cost Rs7 billion ($25 million),” it added.

As per the PSX notice, Liberty Mills Limited and Soorty Enterprises are involved in textile manufacturing. Whereas, Affinity Capital Pvt Limited is part of the Master Group of Industries (MGI), a conglomerate with business interests in the textile, automobile, engineering and energy sectors.

As per EPQL’s latest financial results, the E&P posted a profit after tax of Rs2.51 billion in CY23.

PSX notice Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited EPQL share acquisition Liberty Mills Limited consortium of companies Soorty Enterprises Affinity Capital Master Group of Industries

Comments

200 characters

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Read more stories