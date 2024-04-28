IDB president vows to complete projects in Pakistan at earliest

Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has vowed to complete its projects in Pakistan at the earliest, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

The expression was made during a meeting of President Islamic Development Bank Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia today, on the sidelines of a special meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting reviewed progress on ongoing projects and deliberated upon opportunities for future cooperation between Pakistan and the Islamic Development Bank.

The Prime Minister thanked the Islamic Development Bank for its investments in Pakistan and appreciated the Bank’s assistance in rehabilitation after the 2022 floods.

He said the Bank’s fruitful partnership with Pakistan is instrumental in achieving the government’s sustainable development goals along with providing support for reconstruction and employment.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is fully functional to channel foreign investment in the country, address all concerns of foreign investors, and provide one-window operations.

On the occasion, the President of the Islamic Development Bank said Pakistan is an important member of the Bank and is blessed with rich natural and water resources.

He said Pakistan’s large manpower is an asset that should be utilized optimally.