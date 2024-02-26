PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Murad Ali Shah was elected on Monday as the chief minister of Sindh for the third consecutive term.

He has previously served twice as Sindh’s chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.

Murad secured 112 votes out of 148 total cast during voting for the coveted position, while Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Ali Khurshidi got only 36 votes.

The MPAs of Jamaat-i-Islami and the PTI did not cast votes. The PTI-backed independent candidates also chanted slogans against the election.

Speaker Owais Qadir Shah is chairing the session.

The PPP had nominated Murad while MQM-P’s candidate was Ali Khurshidi.

The PPP emerged as the largest political party in Sindh after the hotly fought February 8 elections with 88 seats, followed by the MQM (28) and PTI’s independent candidates (14). GDA and JI got two each, according to the ECP poll results.

Last week, PPP’s nominated Awais Qadir Shah was elected as the speaker while Anthony Naveed won the deputy speaker seat.

Awais received 111 votes, compared to Sofia Saeed of the MQM-P who only managed to receive 36 votes.