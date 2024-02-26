AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

  • Becomes Pakistan's first-ever female chief minister
BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Monday was elected as Punjab’s chief minister, becoming the country’s first-ever female CM.

She defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s backed candidate from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Rana Aftab Ahmad Khan by securing 220 votes.

Rana did not secure a single vote as his party had boycotted the election. After the voting process, PTI members protested outside the assembly, chanting slogans of Imran Khan.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan is presiding over the assembly session in which the voting took place.

Maryam thanked God and her supporters in her maiden speech at the provincial legislature.

“This is the honour of every mother, sister and daughter that a woman has been elected as the CM and I pray that the process continues and more women take my place as the leader of the house,” she said.

“Today, I am upset that the respectable members of the opposition benches are not present here. I wish they would be a part of the political and democratic process,” she said.

“If the opposition was present today, and if they had protested during my speech, I would have been happy,” Maryam added.

The CM said that she had no desire for revenge, adding that she wants to thank those who put her in difficulties, “which included death cells, court visits, incarceration of my father and the death of mother”.

“Despite all this, I feel indebted to my adversaries,” she said.

Moreover, Maryam announced a Ramazan relief package, Nigheban, for Punjab.

She said it includes essentials worth Rs6.5 to Rs7 million which would be distributed to the public’s doorsteps during Ramazan.

Maryam added that market places providing essential items at subsidised rates will also be set up.

Moreover, Maryam said that the safety of women in the province was her first priority.

“Therefore, I am announcing a dedicated helpline for women,” she said.

She added women would also be provided proper facilities, including separate washrooms and daycare centres, at workplaces.

The newly elected CM also announced that free medicines will be provided at every government hospital across Punjab from today.

She said that Punjab’s first air ambulance will be announced within the next 12 weeks to improve healthcare for the people living in mountainous and hilly areas.

Earlier, when the session began, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) members comprising PTI-backed MPAs walked out of the assembly ahead of the chief minister’s election.

The walkout was staged due to SIC nominee for chief minister Rana Aftab not being given a chance to speak at the point of order.

In a related development on Saturday, Malik of PML-N secured victory as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

He defeated the candidate fielded by the SIC in a secret ballot, where he garnered 224 votes, surpassing his opponent, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, who received 96 votes.

Newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly were sworn in on Friday.

Rafique Feb 26, 2024
Wish her all the best for the best performance & sincere serivce of Punjab
