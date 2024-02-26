AIRLINK 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.76%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.56%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.62%)
DGKC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.9%)
FCCL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.97%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.63%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
HUBC 112.48 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.56%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
MLCF 37.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
OGDC 124.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.87%)
PAEL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PIAA 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
PIBTL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.37%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.19%)
PRL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.07%)
PTC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.57%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.81%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 78.01 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.04%)
UNITY 22.01 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.84%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,487 Increased By 46.5 (0.72%)
BR30 22,212 Increased By 113.8 (0.51%)
KSE100 63,207 Increased By 391.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 21,236 Increased By 103 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19%

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2024 12:53pm

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), a key supplier of natural gas in the county, saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) jump nearly 44% to clock in at Rs69.78 billion for the half-year ended December 31, 2023.

In the same period last year, the exploration and production company saw PAT of Rs48.49 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the board of directors met on February 26 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and also approved an interim cash dividend for the year ending 30th June 2024 of Rs2.50 per share i.e. 25% on ordinary shares and Rs2.50 per share i.e. 25% on convertible preference shares.

Earnings per share (EPS) were recorded at Rs25.65 in 1HFY2024 as compared to EPS of Rs17.82 in the same period last year (SPLY).

The growth comes on the back of increased sales and significant improvement in the E&Ps other income.

On a consolidated basis, PPL’s revenue from contracts with customers rose to Rs151.02 billion compared to Rs138.2 billion in SPLY, which is an increase of more than 9%.

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

The company’s gross profit improved by nearly 12%, clocking in at Rs101.88 billion in 2023, compared to Rs91.35 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the company’s profit margin stood at 67.5% in 1HF24, as compared to 66.1% in same period previous year

The E&P saw a decline of 8% in its exportation and administrative expenses every year.

However, its cost of finance increased to Rs853.37 million in the half-year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to Rs735.22 million in the same period last year, a jump of over 16%.

The higher finance cost during the period could be attributed to the rise in interest rates during the period.

On the other hand, the other income saw a significant increase, clocking in at Rs8 billion in 1HFY24, compared to Rs6.77 billion in SPLY, an increase of over 18%.

Despite a higher profit, the E&P paid lower taxes to the tune of Rs18.3 billion in 1HFY24, as compared to Rs29.35 billion in SPLY, a decline of 38%.

PPL was incorporated in Pakistan in 1950 with the main objectives of conducting exploration, prospecting, development and production of oil and natural gas resources.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL energy sector EPS Pakistan’s energy sector financial results PSX notice

Comments

200 characters

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Oil extends losses after dollar rises on shifting interest rate outlook

New imported vehicles: IPO amended

Jewellery sector: ECC forms body to prepare viable plan

Read more stories