AIRLINK 61.49 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (5.11%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.8%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
DGKC 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.58%)
FCCL 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFBL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
FFL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.24%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUBC 112.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
MLCF 38.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.58%)
OGDC 125.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.34%)
PAEL 22.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
PIAA 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.85%)
PPL 108.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.72%)
PRL 27.91 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.1%)
PTC 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
SEARL 52.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
SNGP 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
SSGC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.36%)
TELE 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.94%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (7.35%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,499 Increased By 58.4 (0.91%)
BR30 22,266 Increased By 167.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 63,306 Increased By 490.1 (0.78%)
KSE30 21,296 Increased By 162.7 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 26, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 163.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56%

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2024 Updated February 26, 2024 04:56pm

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO), the largest oil marketing company in the country, said on Monday that “no material development has taken place” concerning the Greenfield Refinery Project.

The listed company shared the development in a clarification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We would like to inform you that PSO under the supervision and guidance of the Government of Pakistan is actively engaged in discussions with various parties regarding the establishment of a Greenfield Refinery Project.

“However, at this point in time no material development has taken place which requires PSO to inform PSX,” read the notice.

The clarification comes after Business Recorder, citing well-informed sources, reported that PSO approached Chinese energy firm M/s Sinopec to partner with Saudi Arabia’s Aramco in a state-of-the-art refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan.

In a letter to President Sinopec Corp, Yu Baocai, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha, conveyed PSO’s interest in inviting Sinopec to participate in a major greenfield refinery and petrochemical project in Pakistan.

Earlier, well-informed sources in the Petroleum Division had also told Business Recorder that the government is likely to include a $10 billion Saudi Aramco refinery project in the framework of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting between Pakistan Deputy Ambassador in Beijing and President of Sinopec Engineering Group (SEG), the SEG was informed about Aramco’s proposal to include Sinopec as a technical and equity partner in the Greenfield refinery and petrochemicals project.

Meanwhile, PSO added that it is worthwhile to mention that the company through its letter dated July 31, 2023 had informed the bourse regarding the signing of MoUs with different entities on cooperation and collaboration to form a joint investment strategy for setting up the Greenfield Oil Refinery Project.

Last year in July, four Pakistani state-owned oil and gas companies signed a MoU to execute a $10 billion green refinery project at the strategic Gwadar Port in Pakistan.

Under the MoU, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) will collaborate through a joint investment strategy.

OGDCL PPL PSO PSX notice PSX stocks greenfield refinery project Saudi Aramco Refinery Project

Comments

200 characters

Greenfield Refinery Project: no material development, says PSO

Rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Punjab Assembly: PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz elected chief minister

Consortium expresses ‘firm intention’ to acquire majority stake of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

PPP’s Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

PPL’s earnings jump 44%, clock in at Rs69.8bn in 1HFY24

Thermal assets portfolio: Engro now evaluating conventional sale option

UAE-based conglomerate eyes stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil extends losses on cautious interest rate outlook

Israeli industry minister meets Saudi counterpart at WTO talks in UAE

Read more stories