Palestinian leader Abbas says only US can stop Rafah invasion 'disaster'

AFP Published April 28, 2024

RIYADH: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday said the United States is the only country capable of stopping an Israeli invasion of Rafah, saying it would be "the biggest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people".

Gaza set to dominate Saudi-hosted global economy summit

"We appeal to the United States of America to ask Israel to stop the Rafah operation because America is the only country capable of preventing Israel from committing this crime," Abbas said at a global economic summit in the Saudi capital.

Israel Gaza Hamas Mahmud Abbas United States of America Rafah Rafah operation in Gaza

