PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches

  • PCB chairman says Kirsten is being appointed as the national side's white-ball coach while Gillespie is being given the role of the team's red-ball coach
BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2024 Updated April 28, 2024 02:33pm

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced Sunday that South Africa’s Gary Kirsten and Australia’s Jason Gillespie will coach the men’s national team, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the PCB chairman said that Kirsten is being appointed as the national side’s white-ball coach while Gillespie is being given the role of the team’s red-ball coach.

PCB terminates Mohammad Hafeez’s contract

Naqvi added that former cricketer Azhar Mahmood will be the assistant coach for both formats.

Coaches’ appointments are for two years, according to the PCB chief.

“I am completely sure that their knowledge will help our players achieve new heights, in line with both our passionate supporters’ aspirations and their innate potential. These excellent appointments also offer our players a fantastic chance to learn from these experienced professionals, enhancing their abilities and strengthening their cricket knowledge,” he stated.

Babar Azam back as Pakistan’s captain in white-ball cricket

“The PCB remains steadfast in its dedication to providing the national team with first-rate facilities and resources, creating an atmosphere that allows them to reach their maximum potential and continually produce outstanding results,” he continued.

Previously, Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Andrew Puttick were transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore following a change in the PCB’s setup in November 2023.

Babar terms Kakul training camp highly beneficial

In January of this year, the trio resigned from their respective positions.

“Kirsten will take charge of the side immediately after completing his assignment in the Indian Premier League,” PCB stated in a separate statement.

