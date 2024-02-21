Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PPP, PML-N agree on power-sharing formula for coalition govt

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

‘I foresee a stalemate’: Bilawal says PPP adamant on govt formation stance

PTI demands ‘immediate’ resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

July-January FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 32.7pc to $13.16bn YoY

