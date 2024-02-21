AIRLINK 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3.02%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
DFML 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
DGKC 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.89%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.82%)
FFBL 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
FFL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
GGL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
HBL 111.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.68%)
HUBC 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.64%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.17%)
MLCF 36.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.43%)
OGDC 115.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.04%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.23%)
PIAA 11.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.73%)
PPL 104.49 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.75%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.66%)
PTC 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
SEARL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.39%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.83%)
SSGC 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
TRG 69.22 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.4%)
UNITY 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,250 Increased By 86.6 (1.41%)
BR30 21,373 Increased By 390.5 (1.86%)
KSE100 61,163 Increased By 698.6 (1.16%)
KSE30 20,569 Increased By 271.7 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 20,2024
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 09:26am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PPP, PML-N agree on power-sharing formula for coalition govt

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Read here for details.

  • Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Read here for details.

  • Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Read here for details.

  • ‘I foresee a stalemate’: Bilawal says PPP adamant on govt formation stance

Read here for details.

  • PTI demands ‘immediate’ resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Read here for details.

  • Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

Read here for details.

  • July-January FY24: Trade deficit shrinks 32.7pc to $13.16bn YoY

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee regains strength against US dollar

Some political clarity drives PSX, KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

SC disposes off petition seeking to declare polls null, void

PML-N, PPP say Shehbaz to be PM, Zardari president

Oil rises as investors weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cut outlook

Pink salt export: PM witnesses signing of JV between PMDC and Saltworks

FBR collects Rs5.15trn from July to mid-Feb: MoF

B2B Conference: Businessmen delegation leaves for Riyadh

NTDC projects funded by World Bank, ADB: Senate panel clears two major ‘scandals’

Discos’ Jan tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs7.13 per unit positive adjustment

Read more stories