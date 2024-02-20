AIRLINK 55.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
BOP 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.45%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
DFML 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.21%)
DGKC 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 17.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.9%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 110.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
OGDC 116.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
PAEL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
PIAA 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PPL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.23%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.65%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.68%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.03%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.22%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 6,230 Increased By 61.8 (1%)
BR30 21,250 Increased By 284.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 60,999 Increased By 539.6 (0.89%)
KSE30 20,499 Increased By 151.9 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

BR Web Desk Published 20 Feb, 2024 12:13pm

The cost of power generation in Pakistan saw a massive jump of 23% in January 2024, while generation declined by 2% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The cost in January stood at an average of Rs13.8/KWh compared with an average cost of Rs11.20/KWh in January 2023, an increase of 23% YoY, said brokerage house Topline Securities on Tuesday.

Data showed the increase was mainly due to a rise in the cost of power generation from gas and nuclear sources, which saw their cost increase by 43% and 24%, respectively, on a yearly basis.

Additionally, the fuel cost for Furnace Oil (FO) rose by 22%, on a yearly basis, according to Topline’s data.

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

The increase comes as rising electricity bills have become a headache for the country’s populace, who are already feeling the pinch of high inflation and slow economic activity.

On a monthly basis, the cost of power generation increased by nearly 34%, as compared to an average cost of Rs10.3 in December 2023.

Meanwhile, power generation in the country clocked in at 8,313 GWh (11,175 MW) in January 2024, over 2% lower compared to the same period last year.

The year-on-year (YoY) decrease in power generation comes on the back of a decline in power generation from coal, which stood at 1,949 GWh during January 2024, down by 20% YoY, revealed Topline data.

Apart from nuclear, the YoY decrease was attributed to a decline in generation from gas (10%), and wind (55%).

However, on a monthly basis, power generation increased by 9%, as compared to 7,626 GWh registered in December.

During 7MFY24, power generation inched up slightly by 0.14% YoY to 77,200 GWh, compared to 77,086 GWh during 7MFY23.

In January, coal was the leading source of power generation, accounting for 23.4% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation in the country. Followed by nuclear, which accounted for 20.8% of the overall generation, followed by RLNG (re-gasified liquid natural gas) which accounted for 18.2% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind, bagasse and solar generation amounted to 1.5%, 1.3% and 0.6% of the generation mix.

electricity renewable energy FO power generation nuclear power RLNG prices Pakistan’s energy sector pakistan power sector hydel electricity nuclear plant

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

FBR begins budget preparation exercise for FY2024-25

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

KSE-100 increases over 1%, crosses 61,000 during intra-day trading

Oil hovers near 3-week highs on Middle East tensions, China demand

Bank account attachments: FBR imposes curbs on tax recovery

Senate body to discuss two major scandals of power projects today

ADB initiates country portfolio review

Read more stories