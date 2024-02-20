‘I foresee a stalemate’: Bilawal says PPP adamant on govt formation stance

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that the party is adamant on its stance regarding formation of a government, adding that it will not be changed at any cost.

“If someone else wants to change their stance, there can be progress. If they are not ready to change it, I foresee a stalemate,” Bilawal said while speaking to the media.

The leader urged all stakeholders to develop consensus to save democracy and the parliamentary system, adding that the people have given a split mandate to all political parties, therefore, “they should sit together for betterment of the country”.

The delay in forming the government is because of non-seriousness, Bilawal said.

“The faster this is resolved, it will be better for stability and the incoming government.”

General Elections 2024: access updated, detailed results here

It has been nearly two weeks since the country held its general elections but there has been no announcement of which party will assume office.

The two major parties, PPP and PML-N, have been holding meetings to try and bridge differences over forming a minority coalition government.

Bilawal has announced conditional support for the PML-N, saying PPP will vote for Shehbaz Sharif to form the government, but will not take positions in cabinet.