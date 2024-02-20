PTI demands 'immediate' resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Khan on Tuesday demanded "immediate" resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who according to the party, failed to hold elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Gohar made this demand following his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

"I have met PTI founder Imran Khan, and in line with his instructions, we demand that the CEC must immediately step down," Barrister Gohar said, adding that he had no right to stay in the position for a single day.

The PTI chief said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had one job, which was to hold free and fair elections but it failed.

He said a government that comes with people's true mandate can make difficult decisions to stabilise the economy, adding that any government formed with a "stolen mandate" would damage the IMF programme.

Gohar emphasized that all inquiries into the claims of election fraud should be impartial and without any interference.

“We want the election results to be in accordance with the mandate of the public,” he added.

This is not the first time the PTI has demanded CEC's resignation. Party's spokesperson Raoof Hasan had made a similar demand in the wake of allegations of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding massive poll rigging.