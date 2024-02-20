AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI demands 'immediate' resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

BR Web Desk Published February 20, 2024 Updated February 20, 2024 06:33pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Khan on Tuesday demanded "immediate" resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who according to the party, failed to hold elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Gohar made this demand following his meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

"I have met PTI founder Imran Khan, and in line with his instructions, we demand that the CEC must immediately step down," Barrister Gohar said, adding that he had no right to stay in the position for a single day.

The PTI chief said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had one job, which was to hold free and fair elections but it failed.

He said a government that comes with people's true mandate can make difficult decisions to stabilise the economy, adding that any government formed with a "stolen mandate" would damage the IMF programme.

Gohar emphasized that all inquiries into the claims of election fraud should be impartial and without any interference.

“We want the election results to be in accordance with the mandate of the public,” he added.

This is not the first time the PTI has demanded CEC's resignation. Party's spokesperson Raoof Hasan had made a similar demand in the wake of allegations of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding massive poll rigging.

PTI ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 election fraud election rigging

Comments

200 characters

PTI demands 'immediate' resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

KSE-100 ends volatile session on a flat note

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

Oil dips as questions remain around demand

WHO completes second Gaza hospital evacuation amid ongoing raid

Refinery, petrochemical complex: PSO taps China’s Sinopec for partnership with Aramco

Who will be Pakistan’s next finance minister?

Read more stories