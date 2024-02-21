PPP, PML-N agree on power-sharing formula for coalition govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached an agreement on sharing power in a coalition government on Tuesday.

“We are in a position to form the government and we have numbers to show the majority," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a press conference at Bilawal House, Lahore.

He said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be the coalition's joint candidate for the premiership, while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be the candidate for the presidency.

“The party known as Sunni Ittehad Council does not have the numbers to form a government,” Bilawal added.

Addressing the joint presser, Shehbaz Sharif said they had invited independent members to form a government by proving their majority, which they couldn’t.

He went on to say that the combined strength of PPP and PML-N was enough to form government in the centre.

“Not only will we vote together for the important positions, but will also work together for the betterment of the country,” Shehbaz added.

“Taking government is a matter of selflessness and sacrifice, not about taking turns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari congratulated parties for taking this selfless measure and urged people to pray for the success of the new government.

“All our endeavours are for Pakistan and the upcoming generations,” he said.

The press conference took place after a breakthrough late-night meeting at Ishaq Dar’s residence between Shahbaz and Bilawal.

PMLN leaders Malik Ahmad Khan, and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present at the meeting.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Murad Ali Shah were also part of the PPP delegation.