AIRLINK 55.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.69%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.64%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.33%)
DGKC 65.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.19%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FFBL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.61%)
HUBC 113.09 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.88%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
KEL 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
KOSM 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MLCF 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.8%)
OGDC 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.59%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
PIAA 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
PPL 102.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.26%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
SEARL 49.62 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (7.01%)
SNGP 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
TRG 67.64 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.04%)
UNITY 20.61 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (6.79%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 6,163 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.08%)
BR30 20,982 Increased By 16.7 (0.08%)
KSE100 60,464 Increased By 4.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 20,298 Decreased By -49.3 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, PML-N agree on power-sharing formula for coalition govt

  • Bilawal says Shehbaz Sharif will be coalition's joint candidate for premiership, Asif Ali Zardari for presidency
BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 12:25am

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reached an agreement on sharing power in a coalition government on Tuesday.

“We are in a position to form the government and we have numbers to show the majority," PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a press conference at Bilawal House, Lahore.

He said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be the coalition's joint candidate for the premiership, while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be the candidate for the presidency.

“The party known as Sunni Ittehad Council does not have the numbers to form a government,” Bilawal added.

Addressing the joint presser, Shehbaz Sharif said they had invited independent members to form a government by proving their majority, which they couldn’t.

He went on to say that the combined strength of PPP and PML-N was enough to form government in the centre.

“Not only will we vote together for the important positions, but will also work together for the betterment of the country,” Shehbaz added.

“Taking government is a matter of selflessness and sacrifice, not about taking turns,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asif Zardari congratulated parties for taking this selfless measure and urged people to pray for the success of the new government.

“All our endeavours are for Pakistan and the upcoming generations,” he said.

The press conference took place after a breakthrough late-night meeting at Ishaq Dar’s residence between Shahbaz and Bilawal.

PMLN leaders Malik Ahmad Khan, and Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present at the meeting.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Murad Ali Shah were also part of the PPP delegation.

PPP PMLN coalition government Power sharing formula

Comments

200 characters

PPP, PML-N agree on power-sharing formula for coalition govt

Caretaker PM Kakar sees potential for international investors in Pakistan’s mineral sector

Roshan Digital Account inflow dips, clocks in at $142mn in Jan

Rupee weakens against US dollar

After gaining over 700 points, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Textile giant Interloop’s profit surges 115% to Rs10bn in 1HFY24

Security forces kills terrorist in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s power generation cost sees 23% jump, generation dips in January

PSL 2024 day 4 round-up: Mohammad Ali, Reeza Hendricks seal second win for Multan Sultans

Contempt case: IHC issues arrest warrant for Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner

Read more stories