==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,002.92 High: 63,075.3 Low: 62,448.72 Net Change: 609.18 Volume (000): 133,234 Value (000): 8,117,414 Makt Cap (000) 2,071,251,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,168.82 NET CH (+) 438.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,476.64 NET CH (+) 102.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,670.74 NET CH (+) 104.56 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,848.18 NET CH (+) 133.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,235.61 NET CH (-) 14.26 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,609.21 NET CH (+) 51.14 ------------------------------------ As on: 02- February -2024 ====================================

