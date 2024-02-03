Markets Print 2024-02-03
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 02, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 02, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,002.92
High: 63,075.3
Low: 62,448.72
Net Change: 609.18
Volume (000): 133,234
Value (000): 8,117,414
Makt Cap (000) 2,071,251,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,168.82
NET CH (+) 438.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,476.64
NET CH (+) 102.53
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,670.74
NET CH (+) 104.56
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,848.18
NET CH (+) 133.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,235.61
NET CH (-) 14.26
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,609.21
NET CH (+) 51.14
------------------------------------
As on: 02- February -2024
====================================
