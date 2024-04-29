Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio, PM Shehbaz tells Bill Gates

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country, stressing that a sustained effort was required by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free nation.

He said this during a meeting with founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF ), Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh today, as per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PM thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan and reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the BMGF, the PMO said.

During the meeting, Gates recalled the immunisation and polio vaccine programme in the Punjab under PM Shehbaz’s leadership as chief minister and “emphasised on replicating the same practice across the country” to make the immunisation programme a success.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from the crippling disease.

WEF’s special meeting: PM Shehbaz highlights ‘global healthcare inequities’

The two also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

“The Prime Minister said the Gates Foundation was a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management,” the press release added.