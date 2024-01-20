KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 63,282.23 High: 63,911.86 Low: 63,214.86 Net Change: 79.83 Volume (000): 145,874 Value (000): 5,395,721 Makt Cap (000) 2,083,740,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,180.31 NET CH (+) 195.3 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,519.18 NET CH (-) 4.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,394.61 NET CH (+) 22.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,207.71 NET CH (+) 31.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,205.02 NET CH (+) 2.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,798.64 NET CH (-) 19.58 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- January-2024 ====================================

