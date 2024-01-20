Markets Print 2024-01-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 63,282.23
High: 63,911.86
Low: 63,214.86
Net Change: 79.83
Volume (000): 145,874
Value (000): 5,395,721
Makt Cap (000) 2,083,740,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,180.31
NET CH (+) 195.3
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,519.18
NET CH (-) 4.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,394.61
NET CH (+) 22.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,207.71
NET CH (+) 31.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,205.02
NET CH (+) 2.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,798.64
NET CH (-) 19.58
------------------------------------
As on: 19- January-2024
====================================
