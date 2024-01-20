AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Markets Print 2024-01-20

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Published 20 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 19, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 63,282.23
High:                      63,911.86
Low:                       63,214.86
Net Change:                    79.83
Volume (000):                145,874
Value (000):               5,395,721
Makt Cap (000)         2,083,740,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,180.31
NET CH                     (+) 195.3
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,519.18
NET CH                      (-) 4.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,394.61
NET CH                     (+) 22.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,207.71
NET CH                     (+) 31.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,205.02
NET CH                      (+) 2.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,798.64
NET CH                     (-) 19.58
------------------------------------
As on:              19- January-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

