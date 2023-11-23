BAFL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 23 Nov, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

Read here for details.

  • ‘Missing’ Baloch students: IHC summons PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Read here for details.

  • Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

Read here for details.

