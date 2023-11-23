Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

‘Missing’ Baloch students: IHC summons PM Kakar

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Additional tax on windfall income, profits, gains: Banks given Nov 30 deadline to make payment

