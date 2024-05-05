Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Agriculture says cotton crop in Punjab likely to face less yield in view of ongoing wheat issues.

In this regard it is advisable that provincial government of Punjab may start wheat procurement on a priority basis with the addition of temporarily godowns in every Tehsil.

The FPCCI panel chief on Agriculture, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said wheat farmers are in a state of jeopardy, the wheat prices in Punjab have plunged below Rs 3,000 per maund (approximately 40 kilograms) due to the provincial government’s failure to begin its procurement campaign. “Now the proposal by given subsidy through Kissan Card to overcome the procurement failure shall further raise the questions and confusion among stake holders”.

FPCCI official said if urgent measures are not taken, we fear a potential decline in wheat production next year in the province.

Despite a record harvest this year, the Punjab government’s “poor strategy” for wheat procurement has stalled the process, leaving farmers with limited options.

FPCCI questioned if the provincial government officials knew the ample wheat stock then why Punjab government set a support price of Rs 3,900 per maund two months back?

Jawad also briefed that the government had also changed the procedure for applying to sell wheat to the provincial food department.

Unlike in the past when the growers were required to submit written applications to procure gunny bags used to pack and transport wheat to procurement centres, however this time the government launched a mobile application for the purpose, conveniently ignoring the fact that a majority of the rural population is not well-versed in technology. Even then, over 400,000 growers applied for gunny bags with awaiting status.

FPCCI suggested that the Punjab government must pay for wheat crop in phases if required funds are unavailable but with a clear announced policy and also make a mechanism for the export of wheat in the next fiscal year for the excessive stock.

The apex body panel chief also demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan to further increase the federal government target of wheat procurement of 2 million tons for the ongoing season as token of sympathy and directed the PASSCO to ensure transparency in the ongoing wheat procurement on behalf of federal government.

