Gold price per tola increases Rs900 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan extended gains for the second session on Wednesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,500 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,614 after an increase of Rs766, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,022 per ounce, after an increase of $11 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,550 per tola.