Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024 of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, categorically conveyed to the FBR that the scheme is not practicable and cannot attract any trader, retailer or shopkeeper in the present form.

Official sources told Business Recorder that Muhammad Naeem Mir, chief coordinator of Tajir Dost Scheme-2024 held a meeting with the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue and FBR Member IR (Operations).

“It is impossible to register three million retailers/shopkeepers across the country in the present form of the scheme. The scheme needs major amendments if it has to be successful,” Mir conveyed to the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue.

Naeem Mir CC of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

According to the sources, Mir informed the FBR that there is no protection given to traders that their past five years’ records would not be opened by the tax department. If a trader is registered under the scheme, no immunity from past audit has been given. Astonishingly, the names of traders who would avail the scheme, would not appear on the Active Taxpayers List of the FBR. How a registered trader can be denied the benefit of the ATL?

Moreover, the imposition of the indirect withholding tax on the traders’ community is unjustified and unacceptable. A trader already registered with the department is required to obtain registration under the Tajir Dost Scheme-2024, which is a joke with the traders’ community. Full and final discharge of tax liability is necessary for the traders’ community instead of imposing withholding tax on traders already discharging their normal tax liability.

During the meeting, the Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue requested Mir for help and support which he agreed to in case of certain amendments to the scheme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024