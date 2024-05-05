AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

Muhammad Saleem Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: Announcing that the federal government will procure 1.8 million metric tonnes of wheat through the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that no compromise will be made on economic welfare of farmers.

He was chairing a high-level emergency meeting here Saturday regarding wheat procurement and the difficulties being faced by farmers in obtaining gunny bags.

The premier said there has been an abundant wheat harvest this year. He directed the officials concerned to personally oversee wheat procurement opportunities. He also established a National Food Security Committee to ensure farmers’ facilitation regarding wheat procurement and address their concerns. This committee will take measures within four days to safeguard farmers’ interests.

Govt to procure 1.8m tons of wheat under PASSCO: PM

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ataullah Tarar, and other relevant officials, during which detailed discussions were held regarding wheat procurement strategies. It may be added that the PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered a comprehensive and transparent probe into the decision concerning wheat import.

It may be noted that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif already desired to hold accountable the persons behind the plight of farmers about wheat.

