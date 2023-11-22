BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.31%

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2023 03:15pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), one of Pakistan’s leading exploration and production state-owned companies, has successfully completed the Khewari Project in Sindh.

The development was shared by the E&P in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“OGDCL has successfully completed the Khewari (Suleman 1 & 2) Development Project, with potential gas production of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD),” read the notice.

The company shared that at present, 7 MMSCFD of gas is being processed at the Sinjhoro Plant in the Sanghar District, Sindh, and will be ramped up to its full potential.

“The wells are under choke optimization process for further enhancement in gas supply,” it said.

The company highlighted that it adopted a fast-track strategy, accelerating processes for the first gas injection by laying a 6-inch diameter pipeline spanning 14.5km from the gathering facility near Suleman-1 to the Chabaro Tie-in point.

“The venture is a collaborative effort in which OGDCL serves as the operator with a 77.50% stake, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the 22.50% share,” OGDCL shared.

Earlier this year, OGDCL revived the Jhal Magsi Gas project. The gas processing plant, with a daily capacity to produce 13.7 MMSCF process gas and 45 BBL/day condensate, would mitigate the escalating energy needs of Pakistan, the company said back then.

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL registered net sales of Rs 120.141 billion during 1QFY24 which ended 30th September 2023. The company’s Profit before Taxation during the period was Rs 86.174 billion.

OGDCL PSX PSX notice Oil and Gas Development Company Pakistan energy sector Khewari Project Pakistan gas reserves

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories