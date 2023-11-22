OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), one of Pakistan’s leading exploration and production state-owned companies, has successfully completed the Khewari Project in Sindh.

The development was shared by the E&P in a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“OGDCL has successfully completed the Khewari (Suleman 1 & 2) Development Project, with potential gas production of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD),” read the notice.

The company shared that at present, 7 MMSCFD of gas is being processed at the Sinjhoro Plant in the Sanghar District, Sindh, and will be ramped up to its full potential.

“The wells are under choke optimization process for further enhancement in gas supply,” it said.

The company highlighted that it adopted a fast-track strategy, accelerating processes for the first gas injection by laying a 6-inch diameter pipeline spanning 14.5km from the gathering facility near Suleman-1 to the Chabaro Tie-in point.

“The venture is a collaborative effort in which OGDCL serves as the operator with a 77.50% stake, while Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) holds the 22.50% share,” OGDCL shared.

Earlier this year, OGDCL revived the Jhal Magsi Gas project. The gas processing plant, with a daily capacity to produce 13.7 MMSCF process gas and 45 BBL/day condensate, would mitigate the escalating energy needs of Pakistan, the company said back then.

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL registered net sales of Rs 120.141 billion during 1QFY24 which ended 30th September 2023. The company’s Profit before Taxation during the period was Rs 86.174 billion.