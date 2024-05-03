AIRLINK 72.40 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.62%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.27%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
DGKC 80.45 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.14%)
FCCL 21.07 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.35%)
FFBL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
GGL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HBL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.32%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.55%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.53%)
MLCF 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.05%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.88%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.64%)
PIAA 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
PPL 122.01 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (4.91%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.93%)
PTC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.68%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 71.30 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (5.47%)
SSGC 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.46%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,517 Increased By 108.1 (1.46%)
BR30 24,632 Increased By 595.5 (2.48%)
KSE100 71,735 Increased By 1067.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 23,509 Increased By 285 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 3, 2024 Updated May 3, 2024 02:04pm

Gold prices extended its downturn in Pakistan for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, as it shed another Rs1,400 to settle at Rs239,600 per tola in the local market.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,418 after a decrease of Rs1,201, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs900 per tola.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,297 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $11 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

In five sessions, gold price per tola has reduced by Rs5,400 in Pakistan.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates gold market US gold gold price gold imports gold rates Asia Gold U.S. gold commodity rates Gold trade gold import gold rate gold markets gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram

Comments

200 characters

Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Engagements through trade, investment are priorities of Pak-US relations: State Dept

IHC rejects IB’s plea to withdraw plea seeking Justice Sattar’s recusal

At least 20 killed, 21 injured after bus falls into ravine in KPK’s Chilas

Joe Biden says ‘order must prevail’ on US campuses amid protests

Oil prices set for steepest weekly drop in 3 months

China to launch first probe to return samples from Moon’s far side

Excessive wheat import: Caretakers likely to find themselves in the dock

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

Read more stories