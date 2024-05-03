Gold sheds further Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices extended its downturn in Pakistan for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, as it shed another Rs1,400 to settle at Rs239,600 per tola in the local market.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,418 after a decrease of Rs1,201, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold in Pakistan had lost Rs900 per tola.

The international rate of gold decreased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,297 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $11 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

In five sessions, gold price per tola has reduced by Rs5,400 in Pakistan.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.