President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari approved, “The Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024.” The president approved the Tax Laws Amendment Bill, 2024, under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The purpose of the amendment bill is to amend the laws relating to taxes and duties Sections 30 DDD, 43, 45B, 46, and 47 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, have been amended by the amendment bill. Sections 29, 33, 34, and 38 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 have been amended by the amendment bill.

Sections 122A, 124, 126A, 130, 131, 132, 133, and 134A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, have been amended by the amendment bill.

According to the media wing of the Presidency, The Tax Laws Amendment Bill 2024 was passed by the National Assembly on 29 April 2024. The president approved the amendment bill on the advice of the prime minister.

