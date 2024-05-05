PM Shehbaz congratulates Sadiq Khan on his election as London’s Mayor

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated Sadiq Khan on his election as Mayor of London, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said in a statement that Sadiq Khan's third-time reelection is evidence of his aptitude and commitment to public service.

The Prime Minister wished Sadiq Khan continued success in the future and remarked that he has made all Pakistanis proud.

Voters went to the polls in England on Thursday for a host of crunch local elections likely to ratchet up the pressure on embattled Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The polls — a mix of council, mayoral and other local contests as well as a parliamentary by-election — are the last major ballot box test before a general election likely later this year.

Sunak’s ruling Tories, in power nationally since 2010 and defending hundreds of seats secured the last time these local elections were held in 2021, are tipped to suffer heavy losses.

Polls over the last two years also consistently show the Conservatives on course for defeat in the upcoming general election.