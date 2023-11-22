BAFL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.8%)
Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

  • SC declares Imran's petition as admissible, seeks responses from federation, and FIA
BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2023 01:30pm

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourned on Wednesday hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case for an indefinite period.

A three-member SC bench, comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Yahya Afridi took up Imran’s plea today. During the hearing, the court declared Imran’s petition as admissible.

PTI counsel Salman Safdar appeared before the bench and was asked when the first information report was registered against Qureshi and Imran. He replied that it was registered in 2022.

After hearing arguments from the counsel, the SC issued notices to the federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and sought responses from them on Imran’s bail plea.

Imran is currently in Adiala jail after he was indicted by special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain in the cipher case.

IHC dismisses Imran’s jail trial notice

The development comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified an August 29 notification to hold the trial of the former premier in the cipher case.

While the IHC suspended the PTI chief’s sentencing in the Toshakhana case on August 29, jail officials were instructed to keep Imran in “judicial lockup” in the cipher case by a special court created under the Official Secrets Act.

Background

A case was registered against Imran and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. It is related to the “misuse” of alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran as proof of the attempt to remove his government.

Last month, the special court indicted Imran and Qureshi in the cipher case. The duo then approached the SC for bail.

